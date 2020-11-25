Deshaun Watson Foundation feeds families Thanksgiving week

Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson continued his mission of giving back on Tuesday as he provided Thanksgiving meals to 500 families of the Pro-Vision Academy.

Each family was given two turkeys and two bags of produce. With the help of Houston police and volunteers, folks were able to stay in their cars and safely drive by to pick up their meals.

Watson started his foundation in 2019, hoping to provide support for youth in underserved communities.

The Deshaun Watson Foundation, with help from HPD and volunteers, fed 500 families this Thanksgiving. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

