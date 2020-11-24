VYPE Preseason Private School Boy's Basketball: #9 Lutheran South Academy

Lutheran South is building something special.

The Lutheran South Pioneers are having a resurgence under the direction of coach Andre White.

The Pioneers made school history reaching the TAPPS Class 5A State Finals in 2019 and made it back to

the State Semis last season.

Back in the fold are a pair of first-team, all- district selections in Wyatt Maher and Justin Rogers. Rogers runs the point, while Maher pours in points from the outside. Coach White and the crew will need to up their game with TWCA, FBCA and Second Baptist School in the district. But nothing goes further than good guard play and that is the Pioneers' strength.

