VYPE Preseason Private School Boy's Basketball: #8 St. Thomas Episcopal

It's Twine-Time at St. Thomas Episcopal

Coach Chris Twine led the Saints to their only state title back in 2014. St. Thomas Episcopal has been tremendously consistent under his watch.

The Saints have been to the Regionals seven of the past eight years. They fell to eventual state champs TWCA in the second-round last season.

Look for more of the same this year as Tyler Thomas returns to run the team at the point guard spot. Thomas was a first-teamer a year ago. Also, in the backcourt is 6-foot-3 Donaven Johnson, who can shoot from long-range.

The Saints will be aligned with the likes of Westbury Christian, Pasadena First Baptist and Bay Area Christian. It will be a battle for the district title with Westbury Christian.

