VYPE Preseason Private School Boy's Basketball: #10 Kinkaid

How about a sleeper pick?

The Kinkaid Falcons finished fifth in the SPC last season but return some seriously talented, young hoopers. As a freshman, Jaland Lowe averaged over 16 points per game in a pretty competitive conference. He's been around basketball since birth, being the son of AAU coach and director Marland Lowe. What does he have in store for Houston as a sophomore?

Jackson Lane is going to need to take his game to the next level along with Ben Shaper and Kamsi Ndee. They could be on to something special after finishing 15-10 a year ago.

