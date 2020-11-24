VYPE Preseason Girl's Basketball: No. 14 Magnolia West presented by CertaPro Painters

It wasn't that long ago that Magnolia West was making a historic run. In 2019, the Mustangs reached the Regional Semifinals for the first time in program history. Last year, Magnolia West nearly got back there falling in the Regional Quarters.

They will have to replace the production of UH-signee Kamryn Jones, who was a TABC All-State pick. But stepping up into her role should be Kamari Portalis, who was a TABC All-Region selection a year ago. Portalis was also selected first-team, all-district after averaging 13.5 points. 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Returning is fellow first-teamer Megan Donnelly, who averaged 12.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game a year ago just as a sophomore. Other names to remember include second-teamer Alyssa May (8/8 ppg)and honorable-mention honorees Evyn Snook(4.1 ppg. 4.2 rpg) and Ally Downs (2.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg).

To purchase VYPE's 2020-21 BASKETBALL PREVIEW, CLICK HERE.

