VYPE High School Spotlight(11/22): Fredericksburg's Grona + TXHSFB Playoffs, Rankings & Team of the Week

VYPE High School Spotlight airs on Sundays from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m on Talk 1370 AM and Majic 95.5 HD2 in the Austin area and Central Texas.

Want to have a question answered on air or have a topic covered on a future episode? Send them to host Thomas Bingham on social media (@Texan8thGen Facebook/Instagram/Twitter).

On the first segment, VYPE Austin/San Antonio/Hill Country editor/reporter Thomas Bingham recapped the latest week of area UIL 6A and UIL 5A football.



In segment two, Thomas interviewed Fredericksburg head girls basketball coach Carrie Grona. They discuss the Battlin' Billies' run to the 2020 UIL state final four, their fast start to the 2020-2021 campaign, notable players, her playing and coaching experience at UIL state, what it's like to coach in a town like Fredericksburg, and more.

In the second half of the show, the host releases the updated VYPE Austin UIL 5A Division II, UIL 5A Division I and UIL 6A football rankings, recaps the area round of the small school football playoffs, honor the show's team of the week (Lexington football) and shares round three playoff predictions.

For more sports coverage, follow Thomas (@Texan8thGen Facebook/Instagram/Twitter) and VYPE on social media.

