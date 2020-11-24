VYPE Class 6A Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine: Week 9 (Nov. 19-21)

Welcome to a new VYPE feature for the 2020 football season - VYPE Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine! Every week, VYPE will scour the stat sheets of the previous week and find the top performers.



Class 6A teams went into Week 9 and wow there were some amazing performances! See who earned VYPE Helmet Stickers this week. Here are the selections

Carter Brown (@CarterABrown) - Pearland Dawson

Let's lead this thing off with a kicker! In the epic District 23-6A showdown last week at Freedom Field, it went to overtime between Shadow Creek and Pearland Dawson. After a turnover on its first drive of overtime, Pearland Dawson had a chance to win the game. They got in field goal range and called on All-State kicker Carter Brown. He trotted out and nailed a 23-yard game-winning field goal to clinch the District 23-6A Championship for the Eagles and second-ever undefeated regular season. He also went 4 of 4 in extra point attempts in the game as well.

Daelyn Williams (@sirpaydae) - Dekaney

Dekaney improved to 3-0 in district play after a 52-7 win over Eisenhower last week. The Wildcats' offense was paced by Daelyn Williams finished 10 of 14 for 184 yards and three touchdowns. It was a nice win for Dekaney.

Charles Garrett (@3way_tank) - Klein Oak

In a tight 21-14 win over Klein last week, Klein Oak running back Charles Garrett had a nice afternoon. Garrett finished the game rushing for 143 yards and a score on 18 carries. Nice game for the junior back for the Panthers.

Colton Marwill (@CMarwill) - Tomball Memorial

It took a thrilling 49-48 overtime victory over Klein Collins to remain perfect but Tomball Memorial was able to do just that. Colton Marwill has returned at QB after being held out a few weeks due to injury. Marwill looks fully healthy again as he finished 20 of 32 for 328 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. Marwill also rushed for another 37 yards.

Cy Park Team!





We are giving a helmet sticker to the ENTIRE Cy Park football team!! That's what you get when you make history. Last week a 42-29 win over Langham Creek punched the Tigers' ticket to the 2020 playoffs. It is the first time in program history that Cy Park is heading to the playoffs. Some individual performances did stand out. The Tigers only had five yards passing for the game but then ran the ball for 475 yards. That's ridiculous! Cameron King led the rushing attack with 213 yards and two scores on 20 carries, while Harold Perkins had 181 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries. On defense, Jarra Anderson, only a sophomore, led the team in tackles with 12 and Christopher Gilbreath had 11 tackles. Raymond Davis and Mason Canty both also had an interception.

Lucian Paul (@lucianpaul_) - Elkins

Fort Bend Elkins defeated FB Dulles 33-0 last week and big key to that win was the play of the defense, including Lucian Paul. At the end of the night, Paul had six total tackles, one tackle for loss and two interceptions, which were both returned for touchdowns. What a performance by him!

