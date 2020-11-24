VYPE Class 5A Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine: Week 9 (Nov. 19-21)

Welcome to a new VYPE feature for the 2020 football season - VYPE Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine! Every week, VYPE will scour the stat sheets of the previous week and find the top performers.



Class 5A teams went into Week 9 and wow there were some amazing performances! See who earned VYPE Helmet Stickers this week. Here are the selections.

PREVIOUS HELMET STICKER SELECTIONS

Jairo Garcia - Waller Football

In last week's 43-22 victory over New Caney there were a few outstanding performances. But we will go on the defensive side of the ball for this one. Jairo Garcia gets the nod here. Garcia finished with eight total tackles, four of those for loss and two sacks. What a performance by him. With the win, Waller improves to 3-5 on the year, an improvement from their 0-10 mark in 2019. Good win for the Bulldogs.

Luke Grden (@LukeGrden) - Friendswood

It was a thrilling 63-60 victory over Galveston Ball last week for Friendswood. The player of the game was no doubt Luke Grden, who finished 25 of 47 for 383 yards and six touchdowns. Grden was hurt earlier this season but seems to be back to full strength leading the Mustangs' offense.

Sultan Bakare (@SultanBakare0) - Katy Paetow

Paetow defeats Angleton tonight. Great game for the Panthers! pic.twitter.com/l7DIq3LKup — Katy ISD Athletics (@KatyISDAthletic) November 21, 2020

It was a big win for Katy Paetow last week as the Panthers improved to 6-1 on the year and clinched a playoff berth. A big player in the win was Sultan Bakare on the defensive side of the ball. Bakare finished with an amazing 16 tackles. It was a breakout game for the junior. His previous game-high for total tackles was nine earlier this year.

Rocky Ketchum (@Rocky_Ketchum) - Clear Creek

A nice win for Clear Creek a week ago as the Wildcats defeated BF Terry 36-34. A big factor in the win was the play of running back Rocky Ketchum. First off, how about that name for a running back! Awesome! Ketchum rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries for the Wildcats in the win. Clear Creek is 5-3 on the year and 3-2 in district play after the win.

Amarion Kelly - Galena Park

Great night for @GPHS_Athletics



Varsity Football BIG Homecoming Win over Sharpstown ✔



Girls Basketball gets the W over Santa Fe ✔@TheRealGPHoops picks up a 🧹 over Northbrook ✔



Enjoy the weekend, stay safe and be ready to get back to work next week. #UnfinishedBusiness — GPHS Boys Basketball (@TheRealGPHoops) November 21, 2020

Last week was a big week for Galena Park. The Yellowjackets defeated Sharpstown 64-0 to improve their record to 6-2 on the year and 5-1 in district and have clinched a playoff berth. Wait ... Galena Park is heading to the playoffs!! That's right the Yellowjackets for the first time since 2010 are playoff bound. A big player in the win over Sharpstown was running back Amarion Kelly. In the win, Kelly rushed for 141 yards and three scores on just 14 carries. He averaged 10.1 yards per tote and has rushed for 723 yards and nine scores this season. What a big week for Galena Park football.

Reggie Branch (@reggie1branch) - Crosby

first 4 games - https://t.co/58Lqgpy7kz — Reggie Branch ll (@reggie1branch) November 1, 2020

Crosby is absolutely rolling right now and a big reason why is the play of Reggie Branch at quarterback. In fact, in his most recent outing - a 54-14 win over Port Neches-Groves - he put up well video game numbers. Branch finished 19 of 35 for 319 yards and four touchdowns passing. He also rushed for another 110 yards. The senior finished with 429 total yards of offense and improved Crosby to 5-0 in district play.

Article Powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is Houston's leading provider of orthopedic services — from diagnosis to treatment to rehabilitation — to manage all musculoskeletal conditions and injuries. Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services with a high standard of excellence for elite athletes and active adults alike. We specialize in treating athletes of all kinds, ages and experience levels, from students and recreational, to professional athletes and performers. Houston Methodist serves as the official health care provider for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Rice Athletics, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.