GCCISD Magazine Feature: Sand to Turf

IN JULY, WHEN MOST HIGH SCHOOLERS WOULD JUST BE RELAXING ON THE BEACH, BRICE LANE WAS STILL PUTTING IN WORK.

With the caption "I'm So Focused", Lane posted a video to his personal Twitter account of him running a route, kicking up the white sand into the air as he reached out and made the eventual catch. "Really the mentality is if I can run in the sand it's going to be way easier on the field," Lane said. "It was me just staying prepared for the season so I know when I look back, I wouldn't have any regrets knowing I worked as hard as I could for my senior year."

It is a senior year that Lane is grateful for. Over the summer, the six-foot, 190-pound back picked up offers from East Texas Baptist University and Louisiana College. "It was exciting because it was the first time I've gotten offers," Lane said. "It just made me thirsty for more and not to be satisfied."

Last year for Goose Creek Memorial, which went 3-7 under first-year coach Shannon Carter, Lane finished as the sixth-best running back in District 9-5A-DI. Lane rushed for 573 yards and six scores in his junior season and has lofty goals for his final campaign on the high school field. "In my sophomore and junior year, I didn't really do that well," Lane said. "This is my senior year, so I want to go out with a bang. So, 1,500 yards, that's what I'm going to go for. "That's what I'm going to get."

Carter admits that Lane is one of their key returners on the offensive side of the ball and when you turn on his film you can tell why. "The kid had a great offseason," Carter said. "He's extremely strong, about a 200-pound running back. He's a very good football player, he's going to be our workhorse and we're looking for him to take us to the next level."

Football is something that has been in Lane's life since he can remember. The senior reflected and said since he was born, he has walked around with a football. He has been playing the game since he was 10-years-old. Now, getting just the opportunity to have a season – when he sat back and watched spring athletes in the Class of 2020 have theirs taken away due to COVID-19 – Lane is not about to waste it. "Now that we have the opportunity to have a season, I'm going to make sure I give it my all for me and my team," Lane said.

