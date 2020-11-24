Boerne Champion Goes One- Two!

An unforgettable season comes to an end with a defending State Championship for the girls and State Runner-Up title for the boys of Boerne Champion.



The Chargers came into the UIL 5A race a favorite, but so were a few other teams. Both boys & girls teams went into the day against some tough competition, and they performed exceptionally well.

The Lady Chargers, came out of Regionals as runner-up to Dripping Springs, but went into today ready to win it all. Leading the team was junior, Anastacia Gonzales. Finishing 3rd over all with a time of 17:32, "Chachi", as she goes by, was the first in for the Chargers. Gonzales said she could really feel it at the 2 mile mark, but wouldn't stop, "I just told myself the entire time I just had to do it for the team, and stay strong- and the last 300meters I just gave it all." As McKenzie Bailey from Georgetown High School came creeping up on her at the finish line, she reminded herself that every point mattered and held out for 3rd and a spot on the podium.

Shortly after Chachi, was junior Kate Williams at 17:54 and a spot in the top 10! Molly Breuer(12), Savanna Alt(12), and Josey Whitaker(10) were the other top runners for the State Champions. The girls left it all on the line, and showed true teamwork to earn that title.

Kate Williams & Ava Rideout

The boys took to the course following the girls, looking to do better than their 3rd place finish in 2019 and they did that! The boys finished 2nd overall with only Grapevine ahead of them. Leading the team was Senior, Foster Wilfong with a final time of 14:58. Foster competed in the UIL State race all four years of his high school career, and this year he finished 4th overall. Foster will continue his running career in college, but currently between a few schools. Helping the team to its runner-up finish was also Christopher Martinez (12), Camden Vicknair (11), Devin Duran(12) and Hunter Lampkin (11). The team averaged a time of 15:51 on the 5K and finished with a total of 104 points.

Foster Wilfong sprinting to 4th place Finish

