Big First Day for UIL State Cross Country

A beautiful day in central Texas as UIL hosted day 1 of the UIL State Cross Country Meets. With 1A, 3A and 5A boys and girls races all held on Monday, the day was exciting.

Freshmen girls took honors across the board today! All three divisions were won by newbies- freshmen on the course for the first time!

1A: Taytum Goodman - Earth Springlake with a time of 11:18- 2 mile

3A: Yierra Flemings - Cameron Yoe High School with a time of 11:48- 2 mile

5A: Isabel Conde De Frankenberg - Cedar Park High School with a time of 17:10- 5K

The team titles were exciting, but ultimately most came with commanding victories:

1A Girls:

1st: Nazareth High School

2nd: Cumby Miller Grove

3rd: Imperial Buena Vista

1A Boys:

1st: Cumby Miller Grove

2nd: Saltillo High School

3rd: Jayton High School

3A Girls:

1st: Lago Vista

2nd: Holliday High School

3rd: San Antonio Cole

3A Boys:

1st: Presidio High School

2nd: Valley View High School

3rd: Whitesboro High School

5A Girls:

1st: Boerne Champion

2nd: Grapevine High School

3rd: Colleyville Heritage

5A Boys:

1st: Grapevine High School

2nd: Boerne Champion

3rd: Denton High School

We caught up with the UIL 3rd place seniors Claire Compher, Felisa Saheib (University of Central Arkansas Commit) and Mia Soo Hoo from Colleyville Heritage and what they did to earn their spot on the podium.

Boys Individual winners ran strong 5K's and had incredible times as well- check out the results here!

1A: Isaiah Billingsley- Miller Grove with a time of 15:22

3A: William Boyce- Onalaska High School with a time of 15:38

5A: Walker St. John- Grapevine High School with a time of 14:42

The 5A boys Championship title came down to the final wire when Grapevine's Walker St. John came from behind to beat out Lubbock High School's, Isaac Alonzo. We caught up with the winner following the race, and he was excited!

The State meet will continue in Round Rock on Tuesday, beginning at 9:00am. Here is the remaining schedule for all classifications.

9:00- 2A Girls

9:45- 2A Boys

11:45- 4A Girls

12:30- 4A Boys

2:30- 6A Girls

3:15- 6A Boys





It was a great day one, and looking forward to wrapping up a great season tomorrow!