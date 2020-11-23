VYPE U: Bre'yon White Seals the deal to The University of Oklahoma

Bre'yon White, a six-foot senior of the Shadow Creek Sharks, signed her letter of intent to the University of Oklahoma on November 15 accomplishing something she been working all her life for.

Being a four-year varsity player, White averages 11.1 points, 7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game over these last four seasons. She also currently has a career total points of 1,090 and is number in the nation for double doubles. In her last game on November 14th against North Shore High School, White finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds, and one steal. White is strong in the paint, can finish at the rim, and also has a nice mid-range jumper. Bre'yon and the sharks are current 5-1 this season.

VYPE U was able to catch up with White and ask her about her decision to continue her career both athletically and academically at the University of Oklahoma and her plans for her and her teammates this season. Here's what she had to say...

VYPE U: What helped you make your decision to commit to The University of Oklahoma?

BRE'YON WHITE: My family and prayer played a huge role in my decision to commit to the University of Oklahoma. My mom is originally from Oklahoma and that's where I was born. I also have family members that graduated from OU.

VYPE U: Who would you say your biggest influence is?

BRE'YON WHITE: I have multiple influential people in my life. My top two would be my parents. They have shown me how to be a successful and God-fearing young woman.

VYPE U: What keeps you motivated?

BRE'YON WHITE: My determination to be the best keeps me motivated! I work hard and make sacrifices daily to become a better player and leader. I want to leave my mark in Women's basketball.

VYPE U: You've just conquered a big accomplishment. What other personal accomplishments do you want to achieve going into your senior season?

BRE'YON WHITE: This season I want to average a double-double, be named district MVP, continue to work on my skill set to prepare for the next level and help my teammates achieve their personal goals.

VYPE U: What are some goals you have for the team as a whole this season?

BRE'YON WHITE: Our team goals include winning the district championship and making school history by winning the State Championship! We will continue to make believers out of those that have doubted us or overlooked us after going undefeated in one of the toughest districts in the state.

VYPE U: Last you are going to your senior season. Do you have any pre-game rituals that you've been doing the last three years that you hope to continue this year?

BRE'YON WHITE: My pregame ritual before each game includes taking a shower, eating a grilled chicken and broccoli baked potato, prayer with my family, listening to music, and doing my special handshakes with my Dad, Mom, and brothers. I forgot to mention that I HAVE to get a snickers candy bar before each game!

White and her team have started the season on a great run. Currently undefeated, white is hoping they can continue that into district play. White the sharks will be a team to watching this season with a few returning players like R'mani Taylor, Rachiel Anderson, and Da'Nae Williams. The sharks will be a team you would love to watch compete this

