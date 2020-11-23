VYPE Preseason Girl's Basketball: No. 2 Lutheran High North

Lutheran High North Lions TAPPS 4A State Semifinalists

Lutheran High North reached the TAPPS 4A State Semis in Waco a year ago, after playing for the title in 2019. It was there that the Lions saw their season come to an end, falling 56-43 to the Texas School for the Deaf, finishing the year 18-12 overall.

As the Lions look towards 2021, there's a lot to be excited about for John Slomcheck (204-97 at LHN) and company. With all five starters returning, Lutheran High North should be considered a favorite to reach the TAPPS Final Four again.

Led by second-team, all-state pick Kinsie Kim (10 ppg, 6 apg) and first team all-district picks Andrea Ramirez (12 ppg, 10rpg) and Victoria Noack (9 ppg, 5 rpg), the Lions have a lot of scoring potential. Also, watch out for Kaitlyn Alexander.

This team has all the pieces to get back to Waco and if they execute Slomcheck's keys to success for this year – pushing the tempo and pressing on defense – they could get there.