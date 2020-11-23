VYPE Preseason Girl's Basketball: #1 The Village School

The Village School Vikings 2020 TAPPS 6A State Champions

The Village School did last year what a lot of Houston-area school teams have been trying to do for a long time – win the TAPPS 6A State Championship.

With a 75-48 victory over Prestonwood Christian, the Vikings claimed that title. This comes after falling in the title game the season prior in 2019. Led by Doug Brotherton, The Village School is a sure-fire favorite to get back to the state title game for a third-straight time in 2021.

Led by TAPPS 6A first-team, all-state selections Texas A&M-signee Jada Malone, SMU-signee Tymberlin Criswell and Sydney Ward, this team is loaded. Malone enters this season ranked as the 91st-best prospect in the nation by ESPN. Other key returners for the Vikings include all-state, honorable-mention picks Aiken Semones and RyLee Grays, who earned that nod as a freshman last year. Also be on the lookout for Anastacia Yefimenko, who earned honorable-mention, all-district honors in 2020.

This team is primed for a repeat, now can they do it?