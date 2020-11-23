On Top: SA UIL 5A/6A Girls Basketball Rankings (11/23)​​​

Local schools are grinding on that basketball court, and teams seem to be getting a lot of preseason games. The quality of basketball going on right now seems to be competitive and fun! Previously ranked 2 in 6A, Reagan Rattlers, dropped to a fiercely competitive Steele team, and Judson & Brandeis remain undefeated to start off the season. Johnson creeps up the chart after playing competitive games closely, and getting some "W's".

For 5A, Boerne Champion starts the season undefeated, and some previously Non Ranked teams have proven to be tough contenders this year and made their way onto our top 10!

VYPE San Antonio UIL 6A Girls Basketball Rankings (11/23):

#1 Converse Judson (Previously: 1)

#2 San Antonio Brandeis (Previously: 3)

#3 Cibolo Steele (Previously: 5)

#4 San Antonio Reagan (Previously: 2)

#5 San Antonio Johnson (Previously: 10)

#6 San Antonio Clark (Previously: 7)

#7 Helotes O'Connor (Previously: 4)

#8 San Antonio Clemens (Previously: 8)

#9 San Antonio Stevens (Previously: NR)

#10 San Antonio Warren (Previously: NR)





Photo By VYPE Bradley Collier

VYPE San Antonio UIL 5A Girls Basketball Rankings (11/23):



#1 San Antonio Veterans Memorial (Previously: 1)

#2 Boerne Champion (Previously: 3)

#3 San Antonio Thomas Edison (Previously: 4)

#4 San Antonio McCollum (Previously: NR)

#5 New Braunfels Canyon (Previously: 9)

#6 Medina Valley (Previously: 7)

#7 San Antonio Jefferson (Previously: 8)

#8 Kerville Tivy (Previously :2)

#9 San Antonio Harlandale (Previously: 10)

#10 San Antonio Highlands (Previously: 5)

Notable 1A-4A teams to continue watching this season: Boerne, Bandera, Navarro, Pleasanton, Fredericksburg, Devine, La Vernia, and Poth



