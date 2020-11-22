Decatur caps off remarkable season with a 4A volleyball state title

After missing the state tournament in the 2019 season, the Decatur Eagles were determined to not let it happen again. Mission accomplished.

Decatur won the UIL 4A Volleyball Championship Match with a 3-0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-19) sweep over Wimberley at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

There was never any doubt about whether or not Decatur would win it all in the 2020-2021 season for the Eagles fans. Decatur posted a remarkable season, losing only one match in non-district play and completing district play undefeated earning their No. 1 ranking in Texas Conference 4A well before the state tournament.

Wimberley scored the first point of set 1, but Decatur made sure to show their strength and grit answering back with seven unanswered points. It wasn't long before the Eagles pulled away for a 25-13 victory. The second set saw much of the same from a demanding Decatur offense. With a shining performance in set 2, the Eagles won 25-12. The third and final set was a much more physical set as Wimberley refused to go down easily. Trinity Vinzant secured the 25-19 Decatur win for the title with back-to-back kills.

Decatur's Jentry Lamirand was named the Match MVP after helping lead Decatur to the victory. Lamirand had 14 kills, four digs, four blocks, and scored 16 points for the Eagles.

The Eagles returned to Decatur to a welcoming fan base ready to continue cheering on their 2020 State Champions.