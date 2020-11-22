Aldine ISD Magazine Feature: Taking Flight

EISENHOWER WAS ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN LAST SEASON AS THE EAGLES MISSED THE POSTSEASON WHILE IN A THREE-WAY TIE FOR THE THIRD AND FOURTH PLAYOFF SPOT.

Swoop Nation is looking to distance themselves from their competitors in this shortened season. With five starters on both sides of the ball returning, coach Eric Jackson feels like the Eagles are playoff bound in 2020.

"It comes down to our youngsters stepping up and our veteran players doing a little bit more," Jackson said. "We talk about the goal every day and they understand the expectations what the goals are."

The goal is to get back to the postseason and the Eagles got off to a solid start to the season. The strength? "Our offensive line is solid and so is the linebacking unit," he said. "But the strength is our secondary. We have four or five guys back there who can really play and have experience."

Christian Dunbar, Lorenzo Taylor, Darren Lino and Chance Gardner patrol the back seven, while Devin Allen, Keith Stucey and Waymon Finley anchor the linebacking corps. Sophomore QB Ryan Niblett has been a surprise but the dude is Finley, who doubles as the team's leading RB as well.

It's no wonder Finley wears the No. 44, which is the moniker for the legendary neighborhood Acres Homes. The historical 44 Metro bus route ran right through the area, which was one of the only forms of transportation for its black residents decades ago. To wear No. 44 means something. "Our kids know what to expect playing for this community," Jackson said. "Most of our kids play both ways going back to middle school. It takes heart to do it, but they know the expectations. They will do anything to help this team have success." It's the Eisenhower Way. Swooooooop.