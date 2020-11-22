Aldine ISD Magazine Feature: Living up to History

OVER THE YEARS, THE HALLWAYS AT NIMITZ HIGH HAVE BEEN FILLED WITH SOME ELITE TALENT FROM BRITTNEY GRINER TO THE GLENN BROTHERS TO MLB VET MICHAEL BOURN.

While the attendance numbers have dwindled a bit, Nimitz still has talent.

This season, Jayvon Davis and Sean Roy are the headliners. Davis exploded onto the scene as a sophomore, rushing for over 1,000 yards. He recently verbally committed to UT-Permian Basin. On defense, the stud is 6-foot-2, linebacker Sean Roy, who terrorizes opposing offensive coordinators. Roy has verballed to Central Arkansas.

Outside of those two, there has been some uncertainty inside the program. "It's been challenging with COVID-19," coach Richard Slater said. "Losing our summer conditioning was tough and I don't think we are where we need to be conditioning-wise. Because of that, we've had some injuries that have hurt us. "Practice is inconsistent because on virtual school. Sometimes the kids are here and other times we are pretty limited in practice."

Slater has also been faced with replacing QB Austin Remo, who led the Cougars to a 3-7 season a year ago. "We are trying to find our starter," he said. "We have three who can play and each one has a very different skill set." Dominic Blake sets the tone up front at center and gets help from Xavier Dolphin. WR Jayden Wyer is a solid No. 1 receiver who can also flip to DB. On defense, Decarlos Singleton and Charles Desdunes are solid in the front seven to complement Roy. "We have played really fast on defense at times and Roy is a big force," Slater said. "He has a great nose for the football."