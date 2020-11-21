Basketball's Back: VYPE Austin UIL Boys Basketball Preview

The 2020 VYPE Austin high school boys basketball season preview tips off with the area's preseason UIL 6A/5A rankings and team breakdowns from those classifications. Check them out below and stay tuned for more area preseason coverage in the coming days.

UIL 6A/5A Boys Basketball Preseason Rankings

No. 1 Westlake: The Chaparrals have been an Austin area boys basketball front-runner the last couple of years and plan to continue that trend in the 2020-2021 campaign. They surged to 33 wins during the 2019-2020 season and can top their UIL 6A Region IV Area Round finish from a year ago because of Kansas commit KJ Adams and other notable athletes in Eain Mowat, Nehikhare Igiehon, Cade Mankle and Conor McManus.

No. 2 Killeen Ellison: The Eagles have a lot of potential going into the 2020-2021 campaign because it recorded a UIL 6A Region II final appearance and 35 wins during the 2019-2020 season and still feature Division I recruit Jamyron Keller and fellow notable returner Trendon Stewart.

No. 3 Pflugerville Hendrickson: The Hawks won 24 games and flew to the UIL 6A Region II area round during the 2019-2020 campaign, dropped a classification from UIL 6A to UIL 5A over the offseason, and recruits Jaden Williams and Ma'Shy Hill lead a squad that also includes Kayden Crosby and Ke'Shawn Williams.

No. 4 Austin Bowie: The Bulldogs are ready to make a move during the 2020-2021 season because they're coming off a 25-win year and 6A Region IV Area Round appearance and have notable athletes in Coleton Benson and Cade Holzman.



No. 5 Manor: The Mustangs have enjoyed incredible success the last two years, including 27 wins and a UIL 5A Region III semifinal appearance in the 2019-2020 campaign. It plans to continue its high level of play with Tyrone Haywood, Augustine Arroyo, Blake Fisher, Carl Chester, Jayden Barrs and Breyonn Wooley.

No. 6 Cedar Park: The Timberwolves won 27 games en route to a UIL 5A Region III area round appearance and plan to continue their town's great basketball legacy with players like Jacob Swoboda, Josh Cameron and Parker Forbes.

No. 7 Leander: The Lions marched to the UIL 6A Region II area round and won 19 games last season and have a strong roster that includes recruit Noah Robledo and other playmakers in Sean Colbert, Brandon Puckett and Chris Loofe.

Photo from Leander coach Clint Bradley.

No. 8 Liberty Hill: The Panthers were a UIL 4A power that produced 28 wins and a UIL 4A Region IV quarterfinal berth last season and will have an easy transition because of Kadin Knight, Walker Weems and Hunter Clayton.

No. 9 Pflugerville Weiss: The Wolves won 21 games and competed in the UIL 5A Region III bi-district round during the 2019-2020 campaign and are locked and loaded heading to the 2020-2021 season with playmakers like Kaleb Lewis, Jarmaine Mason, Corey Penson, Tyson Whybrew and Tory Simmons.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

No. 10 Dripping Springs: The Tigers won 23 games and finished their 2019-2020 season at the UIL 5A Region IV area round and plan to win more in the 2020-2021 campaign because of Jayden Guevara and Aidan Bailey.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Other UIL 6A Teams to Watch

Hutto: The Hippos enjoyed a breakout year during the 2019-2020 campaign that resulted in 33 wins and a UIL 5A Region III Quarterfinal appearance and need to lean on Jailen Bedford, Kaden Smart, Jaylin Carroll, Joemori Francis, Davean Richardson and Roderick Soto to add more success at the state's highest classification.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Round Rock Westwood: The Warriors impressed with 25 wins and a UIL 6A Region II semifinal trip during the 2019-2020 season and will lean on Zach Engels and Carson King to continue their success in the 2020-2021 campaign.



Austin Vandegrift: The Vipers will miss University of Texas basketball player Greg Brown after recording 33 wins and a UIL 6A Region II quarterfinal appearance last year, but can make more noise with Dominic Chmura and Bryce Friday in the 2020-2021 campaign.



Temple: The Wildcats were a UIL 6A Region II bi-district finalist and won 23 games during the 2019-2020 season and will be a playoff contender again in the 2020-2021 campaign because of Leon Hudson, Aundra Jackson and Joseph Stewart.

Lake Travis: The Cavaliers won 15 games in the 2019-2020 campaign and can return to the playoff mix during the 2020-2021 season because of returners Stephen Everett, Cash Clayton, Miguel Mantilla Pacchiano and Aaron Jacob.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Hays: The Rebels won 21 games and advanced to the 2019-2020 UIL 6A Region IV bi-district round and still have Durand Hill, Connor Cox, Trent Pattee and Jackson Deutsch in the 2020-2021 campaign.



Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Harker Heights: The Knights finished the 2019-2020 campaign at the UIL 6A Region II bi-district round after 13 wins during the regular season and will contend for the postseason again because of Terrance Carter, Camrin Forde, La'Princeton Dixon, Jalen Kaderka-Brown and Antwan Taylor.



Belton: The Tigers are a motivated group heading into the 2020-2021 campaign because they earned 22 wins in a non-playoff season last year and have important playmakers in TJ Johnson, Ben Jones, Luke Bramlett, Kayden Downs and Bryan Henry.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Round Rock Cedar Ridge: The Raiders won 18 games as a non-playoff participant in the 2019-2020 season and will inch towards the postseason with notable athletes in Jaden Finley, Ryan Brooks, Will Fievre and Marcel Bryant.



Round Rock: The Dragons missed the UIL 6A postseason with 17 wins during the 2019-2020 season, but can be a playoff contender in the 2020-2021 season because of Jae'lyn Brooks, Seth Ford and Reese Miller and Braden Lee.

San Marcos: The Rattlers won 15 games and fell short of the 2019-2020 UIL 6A postseason, but have playmakers in college recruit Malik Presley and another notable talent in Kaden Gumbs to find more success in the 2020-2021 campaign.

Del Valle: The Cardinals won 12 games during the 2019-2020 season and expect to lean on Donovann Armstrong, Elijah Gonzales and Elijah Rogers to surpass that mark in the 2020-2021 campaign.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Cedar Park Vista Ridge: The Rangers have enough key assets in Braedyn Dawes, Emon Allen and Johnny Clark to find more success in the 2020-2021 campaign.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

McNeil: The Mavericks won 12 games during the 2019-2020 season and plan to improve in the 2020-2021 campaign because of contributors Chance McDonald, Kade Zeiner, Dalen Standifer and Chris Grimsley.

Other UIL 5A Teams to Watch

Georgetown: The Eagles won 22 games en route to a UIL 5A Region III area round appearance and plan to continue its upward trend with Aaron Bizzell, Kade Locklin, Landry Woods, Joseph Waring and Jace Knight.



Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Austin Anderson: The Trojans surged to 26 wins and the 2019-2020 UIL 6A Region IV Quarterfinal, drop a classification from UIL 6A to UIL 5A, and have key returners in Jack Francis, Mike Wagner, Nick Harris, Benito Black and Jaden Austin.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Leander Glenn: The Grizzlies won 27 games en route to last year's UIL 5A Region III bi-district round and are motivated going in the 2020-2021 campaign because of Jaylen Thompson, Trae Leak and RJ Scarlett.



Austin Northeast Early College: The Raiders earned their 17th victory last season to advance to the UIL 5A Region IV area round and can set up more success in the 2020-2021 campaign because of the returns of Tristin Thomas, Marcus Martin and Jivenson Sylvestre.



Travis Early College: The Rebels won 18 games and marched to the UIL 5A Region IV bi-district round during the 2019-2020 season and will need to develop depth around returning talent Andre Bills-Shelby to extend its postseason streak in the 2020-2021 season.

Cedar Creek: The Eagles made the most of their 15 wins during the 2019-2020 campaign because they advanced to the UIL 5A Region III bi-district and can stay in the mix in the 2020-2021 season with the returns of Kaleb Bunker and Ty Pruitt.



Pflugerville Connally: The Cougars won 14 games before finishing the 2019-2020 season at the UIL 5A Region III bi-district round and plan to lean on McAnthony Everest, Jesse Lane and Bobby Thai during the 2020-2021 campaign.

Elgin: The Wildcats won 12 games last year and plan a big 2020-2021 season for Bo Gary, Gregory Aguirre, Joshua Sides, Savion Gatewood, Tay'Shon Vincent and Peter McFarlin.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Buda Johnson: The Jaguars plan to make an early splash in their first varsity season by developing early leaders Patrick Bryan, Faheem Baghezza and Quinton Hairston.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Marble Falls: The Mustangs won 12 games during the 2019-2020 campaign and plan more success throughout the 2020-2021 season with notable athletes like Kason O'Riley, Tate Deering, Blake Turner and Mason Neill.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Lockhart: The Lions can top last year's success by leaning on Giovani Roque, Tyler Stephenson, Miguel Rodriguez, Major New, Jah Gulley and Tay Andrews.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

