3-Peat! Red Oak Ovilla Christian wins third straight TAPPS 2A volleyball state championship

Red Oak Ovilla Christian School has made only three appearances in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) state volleyball tournament, but in those three appearances, the team has proven their dominance with back-to-back-to-back state titles.

Ovilla Christian Eagles volleyball continued their championship streak early Friday evening after defeating the Bulverde Bracken Christian Warrior volleyball team in a 3-0 sweep.

Ovilla fell behind in the first set trailing 17-15 to Bracken early. It took only one timeout, encouragement from head coach Kallye Johnson, and a little bit of regrouping to get their heads in the game. Through a back-and-forth set, Ovilla Christian came out dominant with a 25-22 score. The second set saw much more muscle on Ovilla's end as they took the lead early and ran away with it to win set 2 by a score of 25-11. Although Bracken tried to force an extra set with more physical play in set 3, Ovilla prevailed with a 25-15 win to take the title home to Red Oak.

With a state championship win, the Red Oak Ovilla Christian School Eagles are now a three-time state championship title holder for 2A TAPPS Volleyball.