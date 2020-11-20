VYPE Preseason Girl's Basketball: #3 Houston Christian

Houston Christian Mustangs 2020 SPC Runner-Up

Houston Christian came so close to winning its first ever SPC Championship last fall in girls basketball.

The Mustangs fell short to the Greenhill School, 43-40, in the title game. Fast forward to this year and there will be a new face in the first chair on the bench. Matt Moore has left the post and stepping in will be Ryan Bickham.

He will have a nice team to take over led by national recruit Amani Bartlett, who is signed to Syracuse. Bartlett enters the season ranked as the No. 51 prospect in the nation by ESPN.

Along with Bartlett, who was named to the All-SPC team last year, another all-conference player returning is Kayla Mackel. Other names to remember for Houston Christian are Jalayah Ingram and D'Asia Thomas. This will definitely be a team to watch in the SPC ranks as they chase that first-ever SPC crown in 2021.