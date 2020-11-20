79ºF

VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 11/20/20

12:30PM - Dive/Swim: Memorial vs. Stratford vs. Clear Creek

4PM - Basketball: Northbrook vs. Northside/Galena Park

5PM - Soccer: Episcopal Houston vs. Cristo Rey Jesuit

5:30PM - Girls Basketball: St. Andrews vs. San Marcos Home School

5:30PM - Girls Basketball: St. Michaels vs. Boerne Geneva

6PM - Boys Basketball: St. Andrews vs. Founders Classical

6PM - Football: All Saints Episcopal vs. Antonian Prep

6:45PM - 20-6A Football: Travis vs. Ridge Point

7PM - Football: Vandegrift vs. Round Rock

7PM - Football: Elgin vs. Bastrop

7PM - Boys Basketball: Elgin vs. Bryan Rudder

7PM - Football: Sterling vs. Port Arthur Memorial

7PM - Football: Goose Creek Memorial vs. La Porte

7PM - Boys Basketball: Memorial vs. Seven Lakes

7PM - Boys Basketball: Stratford vs. Katy

7PM - Boys Basketball: Spring Woods vs. Dulles

7PM - Football: Northbrook vs. Stratford

7:30PM - Football: Lockhart vs. Alamo Heights

7:30PM - Football: Hays vs. Del Valle

7:30PM - Football: Johnson vs. Seguin

7:30PM - 3A Area Football: Poth vs. Rogers

7:30PM - Football: Lago Vista vs. Orange Grove

8PM - Boys Basketball: Anderson vs. Hays

