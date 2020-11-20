VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 11/20/20
12:30PM - Dive/Swim: Memorial vs. Stratford vs. Clear Creek
4PM - Basketball: Northbrook vs. Northside/Galena Park
5PM - Soccer: Episcopal Houston vs. Cristo Rey Jesuit
5:30PM - Girls Basketball: St. Andrews vs. San Marcos Home School
5:30PM - Girls Basketball: St. Michaels vs. Boerne Geneva
6PM - Boys Basketball: St. Andrews vs. Founders Classical
6PM - Football: All Saints Episcopal vs. Antonian Prep
6:45PM - 20-6A Football: Travis vs. Ridge Point
7PM - Football: Vandegrift vs. Round Rock
7PM - Football: Elgin vs. Bastrop
7PM - Boys Basketball: Elgin vs. Bryan Rudder
7PM - Football: Sterling vs. Port Arthur Memorial
7PM - Football: Goose Creek Memorial vs. La Porte
7PM - Boys Basketball: Memorial vs. Seven Lakes
7PM - Boys Basketball: Stratford vs. Katy
7PM - Boys Basketball: Spring Woods vs. Dulles
7PM - Football: Northbrook vs. Stratford
7:30PM - Football: Lockhart vs. Alamo Heights
7:30PM - Football: Hays vs. Del Valle
7:30PM - Football: Johnson vs. Seguin
7:30PM - 3A Area Football: Poth vs. Rogers
7:30PM - Football: Lago Vista vs. Orange Grove
8PM - Boys Basketball: Anderson vs. Hays
