VYPE Class 5A/6A Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine: Week 8 (Nov. 12-14)

Welcome to a new VYPE feature for the 2020 football season - VYPE Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine! Every week, VYPE will scour the stat sheets of the previous week and find the top performers.



Class 6A and 5A teams went into Week 8 and wow there were some amazing performances! See who earned VYPE Helmet Stickers this week. Here are the selections.

PREVIOUS HELMET STICKER SELECTIONS

Travis Moore (@travis_moore) - Magnolia

It was one of the bigger games in the city last week as Magnolia and Magnolia West battled it out for the top spot in District 8-5A-DI. In the 21-14 victory, Travis Moore was dynamic at quarterback. Moore finished with 204 yards rushing and 129 yards passing with two scores. Moore also had some big runs that set up eventual touchdowns. He is a big piece to this Bulldogs offense, which has won seven-straight games entering this week.

Jaydon Blue (@JaydonBlue) - Klein Cain

💥TOUCHDOWN HURRICANES💥@JaydonBlue takes one up the middle for 16 yards and pushes into the end-zone for the first score of the night. Klein Cain leads Klein Oak 7-0 with 3:39 left in the first quarter.@vypehouston | #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/k2XQ5unhep — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 14, 2020

We all know about Jaydon Blue. The country knows about one of the top running backs in the city and state. In a 37-23 victory over Klein Oak last week, Blue put on a show. The junior carried the ball 27 times for 198 yards and two touchdowns. Blue has rushed for 1,315 yard and 16 touchdowns this season. The 16 scores ties a career-high for Blue and he is just 298 yards away from setting a new career-high in yards for a single season.

Conner Weigman (@ConnerWeigman) - Bridgeland

💥TOUCHDOWN BEARS💥@ConnerWeigman finds @GoffneyDylan with ease in the endzone, and the Bears cover 70 yards in 4 plays to make it a 38-3 lead over Cy Lakes. @BridgelandMedia | @vypehouston | @VarsityWires | #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/97ggIhqasQ — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 14, 2020

Conner Weigman has had himself a season. The offers have been rolling in including one from Texas this week. Last week in a 59-3 victory over Cy Lakes Weigman went 19 of 24 for 286 yards and four touchdowns. Weigman has been a sparkplug for this Bears offense.

De'Monte Seymore (@dseymoree) - Manvel

In an absolutely dominating victory last week defeating Foster 66-28, De'Monte Seymore was dominant. The junior ended up rumbling for 145 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries. What a performance.

Dylan Pitre (@dylanpte3) - Goose Creek Memorial

Goose Creek Memorial defeated Friendswood 30-27 last week. In the victory, Dylan Pitre went 5 of 14 for 158 yards and rushed for 80 yards and a score. A nice performance by Pitre for the victory.

Jakolby Longino (@ambition_kolby) - FB Hightower

Jakolby Longino continues to be impressive at QB for the Fort Bend Hightower Hurricans. Last week in a 63-34 win over BF Terry, Longino went 25 of 32 for 315 yards and four touchdowns. Longino has passed for 1,270 yards and 17 scores this season.

Article Powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is Houston's leading provider of orthopedic services — from diagnosis to treatment to rehabilitation — to manage all musculoskeletal conditions and injuries. Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services with a high standard of excellence for elite athletes and active adults alike. We specialize in treating athletes of all kinds, ages and experience levels, from students and recreational, to professional athletes and performers. Houston Methodist serves as the official health care provider for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Rice Athletics, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.