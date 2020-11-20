DFW Football: TAPPS Area/Bi-District Matchups

The 4A and under UIL classes are entering the second week of its playoffs. 6A and 5A are nearing their regular season end. Starting up this week is the TAPPS playoffs where the DFW-area look to hold claim to the Division I and Division II state titles - Dallas Parish Episcopal (DI) and Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill (DII) won last year.

DIVISION I

AREA ROUND

1-1: Fort Worth Nolan Catholic (BYE)

2-5: Concordia Lutheran vs. 1-4: Plano John Paul II, 7 p.m. Friday @ John Paul II (Plano)

1-6: Argyle Liberty Christian vs. 2-3: San Antonio Central Catholic, 3 p.m. Saturday @ Bob Benson Stadium (San Antonio)

1-7: Fort Worth All Saints vs. 2-2: San Antonio Antonian, 6 p.m. Friday @ Antonian HS (San Antonio)

1-2: Dallas Parish Episcopal vs. 1-8 Dallas Bishop Lynch, 7 p.m. Friday @ Parish Episcopal (Dallas)

1-3: Plano Prestonwood (BYE)

REGIONAL

1-1: Fort Worth Nolan Catholic vs. Concordia/PJPII winner, Friday, November 28

1-3: Plano Prestonwood vs. Parish/Bishop Lynch winner, Friday, November 28

DIVISION II

BI-DISTRICT

1-1: Fort Worth Southwest Christian (BYE)

2-4: McKinney Christian (BYE)

1-3: Fort Worth Christian vs. 3-7: Austin Hyde Park, 7 p.m. Friday at FW Christian (Fort Worth)

2-2: Tyler Grace Community (BYE)

1-2: Grapevine Faith (BYE)

2-3: Bullard Brook Hill (BYE)

1-4: Frisco Legacy (BYE)

2-1: Dallas Christian (BYE)

AREA

1-1: Fort Worth Southwest Christian vs. 2-4: McKinney Christian, Friday, November 28

Fort Worth Christian/Hyde Park winner vs. 2-2: Tyler Grace Community, Friday, November 28

1-2: Grapevine Faith vs. 2-3: Bullard Brook Hill, Friday, November 28

1-4: Frisco Legacy vs. 2-1: Dallas Christian, 7:30 Thursday, November 27 at Wheeler Field (Mesquite)

DIVISION III

BI-DISTRICT

1-1: Colleyville Covenant (BYE)

1-5: Willow Park Trinity Christian vs. 2-4: Dallas Shelton, 7 p.m. Friday at Shelton (Dallas)

1-3: Lubbock Christian (BYE)

2-2: Arlington Grace Prep (BYE)

1-2: Fort Worth Lake Country (BYE)

2-3: Dallas Covenant (BYE)

1-4: Lubbock Trinity Christian (BYE)

2-1: Pantego Christian (BYE)

AREA

1-1: Colleyville Covenant vs. Trinity Christian/Shelton winner, Friday, November 28

1-3: Lubbock Christian vs. 2-2: Arlington Grace Prep, Friday, November 28

1-2: Fort Worth Lake Country vs. 2-3: Dallas Covenant, Friday, November 28

1-4: Lubbock Trinity Christian vs. 2-1: Pantego Christian, Friday, November 28

DIVISION IV

AREA

1-3: Temple Christian vs. 2-2: Dallas First Baptist, 7 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Academy (Dallas)

1-2: Weatherford Christian vs. 3-2: Central Texas Christian, 7 p.m. Friday at Bob and Norma Stadium (Dublin)

1-4: Calvary Christian vs. 2-1: Waco Reicher Catholic, 7 p.m. Friday at Bishop Reicher School (Waco)

REGIONAL

1-1: Sacred Heart vs. Temple Christian/First Baptist winner, Friday, November 28