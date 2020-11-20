DFW Football: 4A/3A Area Friday Quick Looks

We're into the second round of the classes 4A and under playoffs march to State.

For the second straight week, the big schools (6A and 5A) take a back seat to the quick looks until their respective playoffs start as we peak at the three matchups in 4A featuring DFW-area teams on Thursday.

Kennedale (10-0) vs. Melissa (10-1)

It's probably the playoff matchup within the state this week, and definitely the best one of the area, as Kennedale and Melissa meet up. Kennedale enters as a defensive stalwart, giving up just 7.5 points per game, which includes three played shutouts this season. Melissa has one blemish this year and has been putting up crazy numbers offensively, scoring 277 points in its last five games.

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. @ Mustang-Panther Stadium (Grapevine)

Line: Melissa favored by 4

Next round: Winner plays winner of Midlothian Heritage/Paris in Regional Semifinals Round.



4A DI: Midlothian Heritage (9-2) vs. Paris (7-4)

This is a rematch of a Week 4 tilt between these two where Paris won 28-14 on the road, thanks to a 400-yard collective rushing effort. Despite having already beaten Midlothian Heritage and playing this game at home, Paris is the underdog. Heritage is on a six-game win streak where it has averaged nearly 49 points a game. Paris has won three of its last four games after starting the season 3-3, which included two forfeits.

Kickoff: 7 p.m. @ Wildcat Stadium (Paris)

Line: Midlothian Heritage favored by 10

Next round: Winner plays winner of Kennedale/Melissa in Regional Semifinals Round.



4A DII: Aubrey (10-1) vs. Midland Greenwood (6-3)

Aubrey is riding a six-game win streak and has only given up 31 points in the last three games. Overall, Aubrey has outscored its opponents by nearly 31 points per game in its 10 wins. Greenwood started the year 2-2 but has gone 4-1 since, including a 30-point win the Bi-District round over Seminole.



Kickoff: 3 p.m. Saturday @ Anthony Stadium (Abilene)

Line: Aubrey is favored by 11

Next round: Winner plays winner of Graham/Perryton in Regional Semifinal Round.



3A DI: Shallowater (9-0) vs. Pilot Point (8-3)

Shallowater has pretty much dominated this season, having not scored less than 42 points since Week 2 and only allowed three teams to score double digits this season. Pilot Point entered the playoffs going 2-2 in its last four but won by 40 last week to begin the playoffs.



Kickoff: 7 p.m. @ Buckaroo Stadium (Breckenridge)

Line: Shallowater is favored by 5

Next round: Winner plays winner of Bushland/Wall in Regional Semifinal Round.



Grandview (10-0) vs. Tatum (8-1)

Grandview had a bye week due to Teague having to cancel its Bi-District matchup, so the extra week had to be benefit to begin its playoff run. Grandview has only had two close games this year, winning its played games by an average of 36 points per game. Tatum has won its last six games having outscored its opponents 290-93 during that stretch.

Kickoff: 76 p.m. @ Bruce Field (Athens)

Line: Grandview is favored by 18

Next round: Winner plays winner of Malakoff/Pottsboro in Regional Semifinals Round.



The rest of 4A/3A playoffs games for the weekend

4A DI

REGION I

Springtown (9-2) vs. Big Spring (5-3), 4 p.m. Friday at Anthony Field (Abilene)



REGION II

Wilmer-Hutchins (5-1) vs. Waco La Vega (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium (Corsicana)



4A DI

REGION I

Sweetwater (8-1) vs Celina (4-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Tarleton Memorial Stadium (Stephenville)

REGION II

Nevada Community (5-5) vs Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-3), 3 p.m. Saturday Ford Center at The Star (Frisco)

3A DI

REGION II

Mineola (10-1) vs Dallas Madison (4-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hendrix Stadium (Princeton)

Other intriguing games around the area (6A, 5A and Private)

7-5A DII: Lovejoy (7-0, 4-0) vs. #5 Frisco (6-0, 4-0)

4-5A DI: Mansfield Summit (3-2, 2-0) vs. Red Oak (3-2, 3-1)

5-5A DII: #2 Aledo (4-1, 2-0) vs. #7 Mansfield Timberview (7-0, 3-0)



