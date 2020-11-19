VYPE's Austin Volleyball Crystal Ball

It's volleyball playoff time in the great state of Texas. Who can get to the UIL state final four from Central Texas? VYPE has crunched the numbers and here's what our crystal ball is telling us.





No. 1 Lake Travis is the only remaining undefeated UIL volleyball team in the Austin area. The Cavaliers are cruising with an 18-0 record and have only played in one four-set match. Keep an eye on Jamison Wheeler, Mackenzie Cude, Arden Besecker and Kiana Reed in the Cavs' charge towards a state title.

No. 2 Leander Rouse has a great opportunity to add another long playoff run to its resume. The Raiders won their final seven regular season games to record a 16-6 mark and the UIL 25-5A district title before the playoffs. They also have an explosive unit that includes Megan Schulz, Kayla Lopez, Emery Reid and Savannah Skopal.

No. 3 Pflugerville Hendrickson produced one of the Austin area's best second half finishes in the 2020 high school volleyball regular season. The Hawks won 14 straight matches to win the UIL 18-5A district title and enter the playoffs with a 17-3 record. Karys Dove, Katherine Neille, Ella Wendel and Skylar Cavil can continue their team's winning success in the postseason.

No. 4 Austin High won its last five regular season games to set its 17-3 record before the postseason. The Maroons' hot streak isn't the only thing to be excited about because a strong partnership has developed between the Rosenthals (Kasen and Tanon) and Samantha Unbehagen, Brooke Jeffery, Heaven Medina and Sadie Swift.

