VYPE Preseason Girl's Basketball: #5 John Cooper School

John Cooper School Dragons SPC Consolation Bracket Finals

To purchase VYPE's 2020-21 BASKETBALL PREVIEW, CLICK HERE.

The John Cooper School has become a fixture in the SPC playoffs. Making it four-straight years, the Dragons are coming off a 24-11-mark last season with three starters returning.

The leader of the group is Ajailah Ogiemwonyi, who was selected All-SPC a year ago. Ogiemwonyi led the team with 15.9 points and 11.1 rebounds per game last season. Aalyssa Rogers will help in the scoring department as well after notching 12.8 points and dishing out 8.9 assists per game a year ago. Rogers also crashed the boards for 5.1 rebounds per game.

One cannot forget about Jorynn Ross, who averaged a double-double for the season in 2020, putting up 10.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for the Dragons. BJ Feuerhelm, who enters year six of leading the program with a 76-63 record, says the keys to success include defensive effort, team chemistry and half-court execution.