SA Top 5 TAPPS Girls Basketball Rankings

Girls Basketball is getting going and the San Antonio teams are proving to be contenders for a run in the playoffs this year. Take a look at our top TAPPS schools in the area.

VYPE San Antonio Top 5 TAPPS Girls Basketball Rankings:

#1 San Antonio Antonian- 6A

#2 San Antonio Incarnate Word High School - 6A

#3 San Antonio Christian School- 6A

#4 Geneva School of Boerne- 5A

#5 Schertz John Paul II- 4A

Photo by VYPE Media Bradley Collier

Look for these teams to make moves: San Antonio Providence, Holy Cross of San Antonio, San Antonio Lutheran

