SA Private School Preview: Antonian Girls Looking to Cut Down the Net

Antonian Apaches had a run in the TAPPS 6A Playoffs last year, but the chances of going all the way are strong this year. Antonian will return top talent, paired with the transfer of one of San Antonio's most recruited player, Carleigh Wenzel, the Apaches have a goal to "Cut Down that Net."

Photo from Antonian Twitter

The team chemistry is sure to be on point returning first-team all-state player, junior Melissa Hornedo, second-team all-state player, Abigial Lebherz standing at 6'2", and honorable mention all-state player, Kristiana DeLeon. Maddie Soto just picked up her 1000th career point, and joining them this season from O'Connor will be junior Carleigh Wenzel, who reports her top six recruit schools to be Stanford, Arizona State, Oregon, Northwestern, Florida State, and Arizona.

Photo from Lebherz Twitter

Head Coach Patrick Harvey will be leading this team again this year, and looks to be prepared in the TAPPS 6A District 3 with San Antonio Christian School, San Antonio Incarnate Word and Austin St. Dominic Savio. We look forward to following both Antonian Boys and Girls teams as both look to have promising seasons.

