DFW Hoops: Private Boys/Girls Preseason Rankings

Stephen Peters

It's that time of year when volleyball playoffs are in full swing, football playoffs are about to get underway and the boys and girls hoops' seasons are set to tip off. This week, we'll provide the Top 10 Preseason Power Rankings for class 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and private schools.

BOYS

6A/SPC RANKTEAM
1Dallas St. Mark's
2Plano John Paul II
3Addison Greenhill
4Arlington Oakridge
5Plano Prestonwood
5A RANKTEAM
1Frisco Legacy
2Fort Worth Christian
3Flower Mound Coram Deo
4Dallas Christian
5Grapevine Faith
4A RANKTEAM
1Colleyville Covenant
2Arlington Grace Prep
3Fort Worth Lake Country
4Arlington Pantego
5TCA-Willow Park
3A RANKTEAM
1Dallas Yavneh
2Denton Calvary
3Lucas Academy
4Dallas Lakehill Prep
5McKinney Cornerstone
2A RANKTEAM
1Red Oak Ovilla
2Garland Christian
3Dallas First Baptist
4Fort Worth Covenant Classical
5Fort Worth Bethesda
1A RANKTEAM
1DeSoto Canterbury
2Waxahachie Prep
3Dallas Fairhill
4Dallas Alcuin
5Irving StoneGate

GIRLS

6A/SPC RANKTEAM
1Dallas Bishop Lynch
2Plano Prestonwood
3Argyle Liberty Christian
4Addison Trinity Christian
5Fort Worth All Saints
5A RANKTEAM
1Fort Worth Southwest Christian
2Dallas Christian
3Dallas Bishop Dunne
4Fort Worth Christian
5McKinney Christian
4A RANKTEAM
1Colleyville Covenant
2Fort Worth Lake Country
3Dallas Shelton
4Arlington Pantego
5Arlington Grace Prep
3A RANKTEAM
1Denton Calvary
2Lakehill Prep
3Rockwall Heritage Christian
4Dallas Yavneh
5Plano Coram Deo
2A RANKTEAM
1Red Oak Ovilla
2Dallas First Baptist
3Weatherford Christian
4Garland Christian
5Fort Worth Bethesda
1A RANKTEAM
1Irving Faustina
2Dallas Cambridge
3Waxahachie Prep

