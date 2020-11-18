DFW Hoops: Private Boys/Girls Preseason Rankings

It's that time of year when volleyball playoffs are in full swing, football playoffs are about to get underway and the boys and girls hoops' seasons are set to tip off. This week, we'll provide the Top 10 Preseason Power Rankings for class 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and private schools.

BOYS



6A/SPC RANK TEAM 1 Dallas St. Mark's 2 Plano John Paul II 3 Addison Greenhill 4 Arlington Oakridge 5 Plano Prestonwood

5A RANK TEAM 1 Frisco Legacy 2 Fort Worth Christian 3 Flower Mound Coram Deo 4 Dallas Christian 5 Grapevine Faith

4A RANK TEAM 1 Colleyville Covenant 2 Arlington Grace Prep 3 Fort Worth Lake Country 4 Arlington Pantego 5 TCA-Willow Park

3A RANK TEAM 1 Dallas Yavneh 2 Denton Calvary 3 Lucas Academy 4 Dallas Lakehill Prep 5 McKinney Cornerstone

2A RANK TEAM 1 Red Oak Ovilla 2 Garland Christian 3 Dallas First Baptist 4 Fort Worth Covenant Classical 5 Fort Worth Bethesda

1A RANK TEAM 1 DeSoto Canterbury 2 Waxahachie Prep 3 Dallas Fairhill 4 Dallas Alcuin 5 Irving StoneGate

GIRLS

6A/SPC RANK TEAM 1 Dallas Bishop Lynch 2 Plano Prestonwood 3 Argyle Liberty Christian 4 Addison Trinity Christian 5 Fort Worth All Saints

5A RANK TEAM 1 Fort Worth Southwest Christian 2 Dallas Christian 3 Dallas Bishop Dunne 4 Fort Worth Christian 5 McKinney Christian

4A RANK TEAM 1 Colleyville Covenant 2 Fort Worth Lake Country 3 Dallas Shelton 4 Arlington Pantego 5 Arlington Grace Prep

3A RANK TEAM 1 Denton Calvary 2 Lakehill Prep 3 Rockwall Heritage Christian 4 Dallas Yavneh 5 Plano Coram Deo

2A RANK TEAM 1 Red Oak Ovilla 2 Dallas First Baptist 3 Weatherford Christian 4 Garland Christian 5 Fort Worth Bethesda