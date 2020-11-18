DFW Hoops: Private Boys/Girls Preseason Rankings
It's that time of year when volleyball playoffs are in full swing, football playoffs are about to get underway and the boys and girls hoops' seasons are set to tip off. This week, we'll provide the Top 10 Preseason Power Rankings for class
6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and private schools.
BOYS
6A/SPC RANK TEAM 1 Dallas St. Mark's 2 Plano John Paul II 3 Addison Greenhill 4 Arlington Oakridge 5 Plano Prestonwood
5A RANK TEAM 1 Frisco Legacy 2 Fort Worth Christian 3 Flower Mound Coram Deo 4 Dallas Christian 5 Grapevine Faith
4A RANK TEAM 1 Colleyville Covenant 2 Arlington Grace Prep 3 Fort Worth Lake Country 4 Arlington Pantego 5 TCA-Willow Park
3A RANK TEAM 1 Dallas Yavneh 2 Denton Calvary 3 Lucas Academy 4 Dallas Lakehill Prep 5 McKinney Cornerstone
2A RANK TEAM 1 Red Oak Ovilla 2 Garland Christian 3 Dallas First Baptist 4 Fort Worth Covenant Classical 5 Fort Worth Bethesda
1A RANK TEAM 1 DeSoto Canterbury 2 Waxahachie Prep 3 Dallas Fairhill 4 Dallas Alcuin 5 Irving StoneGate GIRLS
6A/SPC RANK TEAM 1 Dallas Bishop Lynch 2 Plano Prestonwood 3 Argyle Liberty Christian 4 Addison Trinity Christian 5 Fort Worth All Saints
5A RANK TEAM 1 Fort Worth Southwest Christian 2 Dallas Christian 3 Dallas Bishop Dunne 4 Fort Worth Christian 5 McKinney Christian
4A RANK TEAM 1 Colleyville Covenant 2 Fort Worth Lake Country 3 Dallas Shelton 4 Arlington Pantego 5 Arlington Grace Prep
3A RANK TEAM 1 Denton Calvary 2 Lakehill Prep 3 Rockwall Heritage Christian 4 Dallas Yavneh 5 Plano Coram Deo
2A RANK TEAM 1 Red Oak Ovilla 2 Dallas First Baptist 3 Weatherford Christian 4 Garland Christian 5 Fort Worth Bethesda
1A RANK TEAM 1 Irving Faustina 2 Dallas Cambridge 3 Waxahachie Prep
Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved