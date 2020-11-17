SA Private School Preview: TMI Panthers Return Most Players

Returning almost all players, the Texas Military Institute has high expectations for its Boys Basketball program this year. The Panthers compete in the TAPPS 5A class, and are matched up in a big new district this year.

There are four starters returning for the panthers and they have built up some great court chemistry over the years. We caught up with junior, Connor Lafreeda at our VYPE Media Day and he talked to us about the expectations for this coming year and a little bit about TMI's success.

Coming from a district with just 4 teams, the Panthers are now in one of the largest district's in TAPPS with 8 teams. The team will have more important district games this year to prepare for and we can expect Gunnar Goff to help lead this team, as he earned a spot on last year's TAPPS 5A Second-team all-state team.

Gunnar Goff Photo by VYPE Media Bradley Collier

