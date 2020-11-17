SA Private School Preview: Shamrocks Rebuilt and are Ready to Go

A high energy offense and an intense defense, is what the Shamrocks push out during their practices and games. A usual threat in the TAPPS 6A program, Incarnate Word High School is looking to build again.

The 2019-2020 season was a rebuilding year for the younger team, and Coach Reid and his players are excited for a new season. We caught up with 2020 First-team All-district winners Madeline Hilker and Gia Garcia and their expectations for the new season.

The Shamrocks will be matched up in the TAPPS 6A District 3 with San Antonio Christian, San Antonio Antonian, and Austin St. Dominic Savio. They expect to be prepared for district after coming off a very tough scheduled preseason.

