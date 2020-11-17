SA Private School Preview: Cornerstone Warriors Bringing the Heat

A new coach, and a roster full of height, athleticism and skill sounds like a recipe for success. The Cornerstone Warriors are set to be a very competitive team for the 2020-2021 season.

With big recruit returners this year, we can expect a lot of wins coming out the season. Kendrick DeLuna, a warrior since middle school and in talks with multiple schools like Oklahoma State, talked with VYPE at media day about what to expect this upcoming season.

Another expected stud for the team, is multi-sport athlete, Jaylen Gardner. Jaylen is a big time football and basketball player for the Warriors, and his athleticism carries well in both sports. Jaylyn, class of 2023, is expected to perform well according to new head coach, DMarcus Brannon. DMarcus joins the Warriors as the head coach this year after serving along side Bruce Bowen last year. He said he will be working on "developing a culture of WORK." We look forward to seeing that work develop this year.

Eren Ertan Photo by VYPE Bradley Collier

