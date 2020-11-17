SA Private School Preview: Cornerstone Girls on the Move

Tough talent matched with a tough schedule, Cornerstone Christian School Girls Basketball program is looking to make big moves this season.

The Warriors, led my new Head Coach Chelsea Vera, look to returners and athleticism to get the job done this year. Coach Vera has been with the program for 4 years serving as the Assistant Coach. She will take on new leadership this year as serving as the new head coach after Sophia Young has stepped away.

The Warriors will look to Kaylee Warner, Rylee Bussee, and Tori Howard during their tough scheduled season ahead.

Kaylee Warner

Rylee Bussee

Tori Howard

