Aldine ISD Magazine Feature: The Final Chapter

LAST YEAR AT THIS TIME, WE SAT DOWN WITH ALDINE DAVIS' KIYAH FELDER.

At the time, the then junior was coming off a Newcomer of the Year performance as a sophomore for the Falcons. She elevated her game in 2019 to be named the District 16-6A Hitter MVP. But the overall MVP award still eluded her.

"To be named MVP would mean the most to me because I've worked hard not just for the title 'MVP' but for my team," Felder said. "I've always tried to do my part, and if I could, more than that." Last season, Felder improved her numbers going from 293 kills as a sophomore to 474 kills as a junior. She also improved her blocking numbers from 77 to 108 and digs from 121 to 379. So, all the stats took a major leap. "To see a big jump in my stats was kind of exciting and surprising to see," Felder said. "I didn't think it would be that big of a jump."

The 2020 season got a late start for Aldine ISD teams due to COVID-19 and considering there were no volleyball tournaments this fall, the stats will be a bit lower, but her impact is still being felt and noticed. The recruiting process, Felder said has gone great as she has already decided where she will play at the next level. She will not make an official announcement until after the season.

As she plays her senior season, Felder is trying to pass on her wisdom to the future of Aldine Davis volleyball. "Lessons that I would try to teach underclassmen this year is to be patient and trust the process," Felder said. "Also, to have a good attitude and be open to all positions. It's good to be versatile."

Once Felder has played her final match as an Aldine Davis Falcon, the senior hopes people remember how determined she was and how hard she worked for things. That level of determination and working hard will suit her well as she eyes her dream career – being a veterinarian. "What made me want to be a veterinarian is the fact that I absolutely love animals," Felder said. "They are my heart, and I would love to take care of them and help them get better when they need the help."