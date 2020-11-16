Last week, there was a great lineup of football games on the VYPE Live Network. VYPE Media's Joshua Waclawczyk brings you the 10th episode of the VYPE Friday Night Recap Show. On today's episode, he shares high school football highlights across Texas and scores from other action. Check out everything below!

Score Corrections: Baytown Sterling 24, Galveston Ball 14; Brenham 59, Elgin 7; Haslet Eaton 57, Keller Central 7

VYPE Friday Night Recap Show (Episode 10) www.youtube.com

For more sports coverage, follow Thomas (@Texan8thGen Facebook/Instagram/Twitter) and VYPE (VYPE Texas Facebook, @VYPE_ATX and @VYPESATX Instagram and @VYPEATX and @VYPESATX Twitter) on social media.



Looking to get more involved? Check out ShopVYPE for fresh gear that supports local schools and the VYPE U Ambassador Program. To sign up for the VYPE U Program, apply at VYPEU.com.