On Top: VYPE San Antonio 6A & 5A Football Rankings (11/16)

Top six schools stay put in our 6A rankings as the momentum hasn't shifted too much for those teams. However, with the postponed matchup between Judson and Smithson Valley, only one of those teams will keep their top spot after that rescheduled match up in a couple weeks. A little shake up in 5A though, as Alamo Heights knocked off previous #1, Boerne Champion. Teams are fighting for health, and their spot in the playoffs as there are only a few weeks remaining.

VYPE San Antonio UIL 6A Football Rankings 11/16:

#1 Converse Judson (Previously: 1)

#2 San Antonio Johnson (Previously: 2)

#3 Smithson Valley (Previously: 3)

#4 San Antonio Reagan (Previously: 4)

#5 Cibolo Steele (Previously: 5)

#6 New Braunfels (Previously: 6)

#7 San Antonio Brennan (Previously: 8)

#8 San Antonio Roosevelt (Previously: 9)

#9 San Antonio Wagner (Previously: 10)

#10 San Antonio O'Connor (Previously: NR)

Photo By VYPE Bradley Collier

VYPE San Antonio UIL 5A Football Rankings 11/16:

#1 New Braunfels Canyon (Previously: 3)

#2 San Antonio Southside (Previously: 2)

#3 Alamo Heights (Previously: 4)

#4 Boerne Champion (Previously: 1)

#5 Seguin (Previously: 5)

#6 Brackenridge (Previously: 6)

#7 Kerrville Tivy (Previously: NR)

#8 San Antonio Veterans Memorial (Previously: 7)

#9 Southwest Legacy (Previously: 9)

#10 San Antonio Highlands (Previously: NR)

UIL 6A, UIL 5A Division I and UIL 5A Division II Honorable Mentions: San Antonio Brandeis, San Antonio Clemens, San Antonio Madison, San Antonio Stevens, San Antonio Churchill, Medina Valley, San Antonio Taft, Floresville, San Antonio Clark

