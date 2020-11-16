In State & Out of State signings for SACS D1 Offered Athletes

It was a special signing day for San Antonio Christian School athletes this past week. Three of the top athletes for the Lions were able to sign their letters of intent to participate in collegiate athletics.

"It was probably the best signing day yet," said Athletic Director, Brandon Parrott. Noting that between just these three athletes, there were over 15-State Champion titles represented.

Morgan Schield is headed to Southern Methodist University, where she will join the swimming team. Morgan has been with the Lions the past two State Championship years, and is looking to help lead the Lions to another title this February. Morgan has collected a gold medal for every State race she has competed in! She already looks to be continuing that winning streak, having finished first in almost every race so far this season. The State meet will be her final opportunity to continue to build up those gold medals!

Photo by Your Game Face

Louis Cloud, one of the top players in the Nation, was offered by many top tennis programs in the country. Ultimately, Louis decided to take his talents to the University of Tennessee. Louis earned two state championship medals in Boy's Doubles his freshman and sophomore years. Unfortunately, Louis was unable to participate in the State Tournament his junior year as it was cancelled due to COVID-19. We will be excited to watch Louis pursue his last State Championship this coming spring.

Photo by Your Game Face

Abigail Craig will be traveling to High Point University to continue her Track & Field career. Abigail's brother is also on the High Point University Track & Field team, and the duo will be back together again. Abigail was a huge contributor to the State Runner-up title in 2018, and even more so on the State Championship team in 2019. Earning a gold medal in almost every single event she competed in, the hardware was heavy. Abigail was part of two gold medal relays, a 2-time defending champion in Pole Vault, and she ran away with the open 100 & 200 meter races in 2019. Unfortunately, what the Lions expected to be a Championship Repeat in 2020, wasn't able to happen due to COVID-19. However, Abigail looks to defend those state championship this upcoming track season.

Photo by Your Game Face

The ceremony is always held during lunch on the Lion's campus. Coach Parrott has set it up this way he said, "so other student-athletes are certain to be there to partake in such a special high-level accomplishment." He hopes it encourages them to continue working hard, and one day they too can sit on that stage and sign that paper.





For more sports coverage, follow VYPE (VYPE Texas Facebook and @VYPESATX Instagram/Twitter) on social media.

Looking to get more involved? Check out ShopVYPE for fresh gear that supports local schools and the VYPE U Ambassador Program. To sign up for the VYPE U Program, apply at VYPEU.com