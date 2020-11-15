VYPE San Antonio UIL 6A Girls Basketball Previews

Girls Basketball is in full swing, and the San Antonio area schools have a lot to prove coming out of a fantastic 2019-2020 season. Here is a breakdown of our top 10 ranked teams and other notable UIL 6A schools in our area.

No. 1 Converse Judson (District 27) Comes out of an exceptional season taking them to the State Semifinals game. The Rockets have consistently been a solid team, often rising to the pressure and occasion. With 13 consecutive years in the playoffs, they don't look to stop now. Coach Triva Corrales will be looking to Rutgers University commit, Kierra Sanderlin, and lefty, Amira Mabry to lead this team in the continued success. Both served as captains last year and were selected to the TGCA All-State Team. With a tough paint game, and great shooters from the perimeter, the Rockets have big talent as long as they can stay healthy.





Photo by VYPE Bradley Collier

No. 2 San Antonio Reagan (District 28) went undefeated in district last year with a record of 14-0.This was the first time since 1999 for the Reagan Rattlers. Looking to continue that district winning streak, and continue a deep run in playoffs, the Rattler's look to their size, athleticism and skill to help accomplish that goal. Baylor commit and TGCA All State team member, Samantha Wagner was selected to the district's first-team all-district and District MVP. Likewise, her duo, Christeen Iwuala, a junior with several Power 5 offers, earned her spot on first-team all-district and TCGA All State team. These two, along with junior Kelsie Hawkins are expected to show up big again this season.

No. 3 San Antonio Brandeis (District 28) came off a great 2020 season finishing in the Area Finals. The Broncos finished the season against a tough loss to Judson with a score of 41-48. The Broncos are returning first-team all-district members Sophia Haberer and Alexis Parker. Junior, Marisa Seaton will also be a top returner for the team as they look to make another great run. The Broncos finished the season 27-7 and look to capitalize on that again this year.

Photo by VYPE Bradley Collier

No. 4 Helotes O'Connor (District 29) was last year's Regional Quarter finalists. With the junior Offensive MVP Carleigh Wenzel, having already earned a career 1000 points last season, the Panthers look to score big! Senior, Julianna Tapia also selected to the first-team all-district will help led the team in a tough district. The Panthers look to use their talent to get past the Regional Quarterfinals for the first time since 2015.

No. 5 Cibolo Steele (District 27) were Area Finalists last year, dropping to Reagan High School. Although the team had some key seniors last year, the returners are stacked! Senior, Bria McClure earned first-team all-district honors! Joining her on the court this year will be Jaylin Foster, who recently committed to Western Kentucky. Aaliyah Ellis, big senior for the Knights will be expected to help lead this team to victory this year. This team is full of height, talent, and athleticism- which they hope will propel them to the top.

Photo by VYPE Bradley Collier

No. 6 Smithson Valley (District 27) will be stacked this year with returners after coming off a great 2020 season. The Rangers finished 23-8 on the season. With the district's defensive MVP, Trinity Garrett returning will be big for the team. Likewise, Gabby Elliott, first-team all-district member and only a junior will help be a threat for the Rangers. The great season came to an end to quickly for the Rangers last year after losing in bi-district, but the team is sure to go deep this year.

No. 7 San Antonio Clark (District 28) advanced to the Area finals in 2020 after coming off a great district finish. The Cougars, led by Coach Rihana Houy, went 17-1 in the district only dropping a game to Holmes High School in Overtime. The season came to an end against Austin Westlake, but the Cougars return District Newcomer of the Year and TGCA All-State player, Aailyah Roberson and notable recruit and first-time all-district member, Hailey Adams. Likewise, senior second-team all-district player, Sydney Solitaire will be playing a big role for the Cougars this year. The team will look to "continue developing the inside presence", Houy said as they prepare for a great 2020-2021 season.

photo by VYPE Bradley Collier

No. 8 San Antonio Clemens (District 27) will be returning a young team this season. With first-team all-district award winners Sophomore, Aysia Proctor and Junior Deja Hinson leading the stats, Clemens will be a force to be reckoned with. Amaya Jackson and Jayda Postell are also notable players for the Buffaloes as they get this season started. The 2020 Area Finalists are looking to go all the way this year.

No. 9 San Antonio Wagner (District 27) takes a jump up from 5A to 6A this year, but have the talent to compete. The Thunderbirds have seniors Talia Gardner and Jordyn Weaver expected to take the lead this season. Both were selected to the competitive 5A District 26 first-team all-district team in 2020. Sophomore, Alex Brownlee will be a young competitor out there as well for the Thunderbirds. With an overall record of 22-10 last year, Wagner ultimately fell to district opponent Kerrville Tivy in the playoffs.

No. 10 San Antonio Johnson (District 28) finished district runner-up last season to the Reagan Rattlers. This was a big accomplishment for the Jaguars, but with some big players returning Coach Stephanie Desmarias is excited for a great season. Ja'Shelle Johnson, only a sophomore, is sure to be a top returner this year. Another go-to for the Jaguars will be junior, Sierra McDermed. Angelina Tumbarello and Kylee Norman will continue to make big strides this year as the young Jaguar team will be ready to compete. Desmarias said the team looks to be "consistent at shooting" and have a big "inside game presence."

Photo By VYPE Bradley Collier

Other Area UIL 5A Teams To Watch (No particular order): San Antonio Madison (Featuring: Danielle Esquibel, & Dallasstar Johnson) East Central (Featuring: Alanis Macias & Asia Prudhomme) San Antonio Holmes (Featuring: Amethyst Gutierrez) San Antonio Stevens (Featuring: Semaj Adams) Warren (Featuring: Vivianna Solis & Julianna Ledezma) MacArthur (Featuring: Nicole Wallace, Aimee Quan & Amara Defoe)

