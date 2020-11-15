VYPE Highlights: Brennan Remains 29-6A Favorite With Win Against Taft

San Antonio Brennan (6-1, 5-1) earned an important 52-13 win on Friday November 13, 2020 against Northside ISD foe San Antonio Taft (3-3, 2-3) in its chase for the 2020 UIL 29-6A district title. Relive the action in VYPE's highlights, which were recorded and produced by VYPE videographer Karen Fernandez. Now, San Antonio Brennan prepares for its final two district opponents of the season (San Antonio Marshall and San Antonio Harlan), while San Antonio Taft tries to stay in the district playoff race when it battles San Antonio Jay, San Antonio Stevens and San Antonio Holmes in the final three weeks of the regular season.

Brennan vs TAFT Highlights ||TXHSFB www.youtube.com

