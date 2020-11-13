VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 11/13/20
5PM - Soccer: St. Andrews vs. St. Michael's
5PM - Volleyball: Goose Creek Memorial vs Galveston Ball
5:30PM - Volleyball: Aldine vs. Nimitz
5:30PM - Volleyball: Davis vs. Dekaney
5:30PM - Volleyball: Eisenhower vs. Westfield
6PM - Boys Basketball: St. Stephens vs. Austin Warriors
6:30PM - Volleyball: Lee vs. Sterling
6:45PM - Football: HIghtower vs. Terry
7PM - Football: Holy Cross vs. John Paul
7PM - Football: SACS vs .Katy St. John
7PM - Football: Vandegrift vs. Hutto
7PM - Football: Hyde Park vs. Brentwood Christian
7PM - Football: Lehman vs. Canyon
7PM - Football: Elgin vs. Brenham
7PM - Football: Hendrickson vs. Anderson
7PM - Football: Stony Point vs. McNeil
7PM - Football: JPII vs. Geneva
7PM - Football: Eaton vs. Central Keller
7PM - Football: Lee vs. Port Arthur Memorial
7PM - Football: Sterling vs. Galveston Ball
7PM - Football: Goose Creek Memorial vs. Friendswood
7PM - Football: MacArthur vs. Eisenhower
7PM - Football: Spring Woods vs. Northbrook
7PM - Volleyball: Poth vs. Goliad
7:30PM - Girls Basketball: St. Stephen's vs. Regents
8PM - Boys Basketball: Anderson vs. Alamo Heights
