78ºF

Sports

VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 11/13/20

Vype Live

Vype

Tags: High School Sports
photo

5PM - Soccer: St. Andrews vs. St. Michael's

5PM - Volleyball: Goose Creek Memorial vs Galveston Ball

5:30PM - Volleyball: Aldine vs. Nimitz

5:30PM - Volleyball: Davis vs. Dekaney

5:30PM - Volleyball: Eisenhower vs. Westfield

6PM - Boys Basketball: St. Stephens vs. Austin Warriors

6:30PM - Volleyball: Lee vs. Sterling

6:45PM - Football: HIghtower vs. Terry

7PM - Football: Holy Cross vs. John Paul 

7PM - Football: SACS vs .Katy St. John

7PM - Football: Vandegrift vs. Hutto

7PM - Football: Hyde Park vs. Brentwood Christian

7PM - Football: Lehman vs. Canyon

7PM - Football: Elgin vs. Brenham

7PM - Football: Hendrickson vs. Anderson

7PM - Football: Stony Point vs. McNeil

7PM - Football: JPII vs. Geneva

7PM - Football: Eaton vs. Central Keller

7PM - Football: Lee vs. Port Arthur Memorial

7PM - Football: Sterling vs. Galveston Ball

7PM - Football: Goose Creek Memorial vs. Friendswood

7PM - Football: MacArthur vs. Eisenhower

7PM - Football: Spring Woods vs. Northbrook

7PM - Volleyball: Poth vs. Goliad

7:30PM - Girls Basketball: St. Stephen's vs. Regents

8PM - Boys Basketball: Anderson vs. Alamo Heights

Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved