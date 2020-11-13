The Stars of Spring Branch ISD powered by Texas Citizens Bank

There are so many great athletes in Spring Branch ISD. VYPE highlights five athletes or teams from Spring Branch ISD in this edition of SBISD Playmakers Powered by Texas Citizens Bank.



Northbrook Swimming

Another one for the record board! The Molina brothers & the Montero brothers broke the 200 free relay record from 2000 tonight. The old time was 1:49.83 & they swam a 1:49.53! Congrats boys - awesome job!!! #nhsswims #raidernation #raiders #ride pic.twitter.com/nF08VsihNh — NHS Raider Aquatics (@nhs_aquatics) November 13, 2020

How about we break some records! Well that is what the Molina and Montero brothers are doing right now. In the 200 freestlye relay they broke a 20-year-old record. The old mark was 1:49.83 and this group shaved off 0.30 off that time. What a moment for them in the pool to snap a record from 2000.

Connor Able - Stratford

Houston (Texas) Stratford long snapper Connor Able awarded his jersey for the @AABonNBC Bowl this week. "It's the biggest honor of my life." https://t.co/iNTKC4BaAv pic.twitter.com/Hl70t6897H — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) November 12, 2020

Unfortunately due to the COVID-19 pandemic there won't be an All-American game played in San Antonio, which is always aired nationally on NBC. Despite that, the All-American game is doing a great job honoring the selections. One of those is Stratford long snapper Connor Able, who was recently presented his jersey.

Bri Ellis - Memorial Softball

On Wednesday it was National Signing Day, the first of four for the 2020-2021 calendar year. At Memorial High School, 11 student-athletes signed their NLIs. One of those was Memorial softball star Bri Ellis who signed with Auburn softball. Check out her interview from the day.

Memorial Team Tennis

Memorial Team Tennis defeated Tompkins this evening in the Regional Finals round of play to advance to their 12th straight state semi-final appearance! #MustangProud pic.twitter.com/fgiHE3r8t5 — MHS Mustangs (@MHShouston) November 11, 2020

Dynasty. Really, that's all I would have to write under this photo. Memorial Team Tennis for the 12th-straight time advanced to the UIL State Semifinals. The Mustangs are seeking their third state championship in four years and are going for back-to-back crowns. Memorial will face Round Rock Westwood on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Texas A&M. Winner moves on to the Class 6A State Championship match.

Stratford's Mark Perkins & Tab Tracy

On Wednesday, Stratford baseball teammates Tab Tracy and Mark Perkins signed NLIs to continue their college careers at the University of Houston and Rice, respectively. Those two programs annually schedule a series or game between the two. So, the current teammates could be college rivals in just a few years. VYPE had fun during this back and forth conversation between the friends.

