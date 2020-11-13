Basketball's Back: VYPE Austin Small School Girls Basketball Preview

The 2020 VYPE Austin high school girls basketball season preview continues with area UIL small school team breakdowns. Check them out below and stay tuned for more area preseason coverage in the coming days.

Big thanks to all the Central Texas programs and players who participated in VYPE Austin's third annual preseason boys and girls basketball photoshoot, the coaches who submitted information about their teams, Hill Country Indoor for allowing VYPE Media to host another event at your facility, and Whataburger and Ballogy for your partnerships.

UIL Small School Team Previews

The Fredericksburg Battlin' Billies advanced to the UIL 4A state semifinal during the 2019-2020 season and are still expected to carry the torch for the Austin area throughout the 2020-2021 campaign because of loaded roster that includes all-state talents Audrey Spurgin and Ella Hartmann, all-region athlete Brittley Bowers and all-district players Anabel Araiza, Brooke Batch, Avery Crouse and Anna Gold.



The Schulenburg Lady Horns stormed to the UIL 3A state semifinal during the 2019-2020 campaign and will be one of Texas' favorites to win the 2020-2021 UIL 2A state title because of its drop in classification and notable returning playmakers in all-region honoree and Southwestern University volleyball and softball commit Erica Otto, UIL 28-3A Newcomer of the Year Airyanna Rodriguez, UIL 28-3A Sixth Man MVP Morgan Marburger and all-district talents Julie Guentert, Emily Rodriguez and Jordan Sommer.

Photo from Schulenburg coach Phillip Eddins.

The Salado Eagles battled Fredericksburg in last year's UIL 4A Region IV final and are planning on another deep playoff run during the 2020-2021 season because of all-region talent Lorena Perez and all-district athletes Amanda Cantu, Katie Law, Reese Preston, Priscilla Torczynski and Kenslee Konarik.



The Mason Cowgirls stormed to last season's UIL 2A state semifinal and have a strong returning group of players in all-state athletes Tristin Keller (Abilene Christian University commit), McKenzie Cano (Mary Hardin-Baylor commit) and Lauren Olson and all-district honorees Allie Guice and Aunnecy Elliott.

The La Grange Leopards marched to the 2019-2020 UIL 4A area round and can top the finish in the 2020-2021 campaign because of all-region player and UIL 26-4A Offensive MVP Megan Brothers and all-district playmakers Aysia Grant, Kailee Jones, Ariel Thompson and Raeshawna Davis.



The Burnet Lady Dawgs made a 2019-2020 UIL 4A Region IV bi-district appearance and can add to its postseason success with notable on-court talents in all-district athletes Gracyn Bennett, Sydne Massoletti and Haley McHam and another contributor in Jessie Gilmore.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

The Wimberley Texans advanced to the UIL 4A Region IV bi-district playoff round during the 2019-2020 season and have important returners in all-district honorees Emily Thames, Brooke Burcham, Carson Crowder, Brina Jones, Rhyan Masur and McKenna Ward to make more noise during the 2020-2021 campaign.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

The Thorndale Lady Dogs played in the UIL 2A Region IV area round last season and are expected to top that result because of all-region athlete Makayla Lafferty, UIL 25-2A Sixth Man MVP Kyndal Robinson and all-district honorees Kelsey Kovar, Ashley Pesl, Riley Calk, Kiera Rash and Jacey Paulsen.



Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

The first-year Lake Belton Broncos plan to make an early name for themselves by leaning on Madison Lux, Sydni Cartwright, Alina Tavernier, Jalynn Calloway and Charlee Maddux.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Other Area UIL Small School Teams To Watch (No particular order): Luling (featuring Aja Holmes), Lexington (featuring Ashunti Cooper), Lorena (featuring Bailey Burbidge and Ashlyn Wachtendorf), San Saba (featuring Courtnee Cash and Brighton Adams), Marlin (featuring Yasmen Maxwell and Aniya Williams), Snook (featuring Jaycie Brisco and Jaivan Stringfellow), Goldthwaite (featuring Jasmine Balencia), Fayetteville (featuring Brooklyn Jaeger), Flatonia (featuring Caitlin Betak), Jarrell (featuring Macy Taber), Bruceville-Eddy (featuring Allissa Rodriguez), Lampasas (featuring Payton Tatum), Smithville (featuring Mihyia Davis) and Giddings (featuring Jayla Aldridge)

