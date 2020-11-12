Week 11's VYPE Play of the Week Helps Poth Win Thriller

Check out the VYPE Play of the Week from Week 11 of the 2020 Texas High School Football season. It was voted on by you, the fans! This week's play comes from a Friday matchup. Jaeden Fangman's touchdown on the first offensive play of the game helped set up Poth's 33-26 win against Natalia and 8-0 regular season record.

Week 11 Play of the Week www.youtube.com

