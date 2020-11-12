Poth Volleyball Looking to Go All the Way!

Knocking off Orange Grove High School Tuesday night in the Regional Semi-Finals, the Poth Pirettes are headed to the Regional Finals in the UIL 3A Volleyball Playoff bracket.

For the first time since 2015, Poth will head into the Regional Finals after winning 3-0 over Orange Grove. The pirettes took the win pretty handily with 25-20, 25-13 and 25-12 scores on the match. The Pirettes will face Goliad High School in the Regional Finals this Friday. The two have already faced off earlier this season where Goliad took the win with a 3-0 sweep, but the Pirettes are looking to come back strong and advance to the State Semi Finals.

With a big match on the line, we can expect a lot of leadership and stats from setter's Jayci Svoboda and Makenna Albert. On the back line, the Pirettes will continue to look to Khloe Naegelin to lead the team in digs.

Best of luck to Poth as they work hard to get to the Final Four!

