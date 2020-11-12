Basketball's Back: VYPE San Antonio Boys Preseason UIL 6A & 5A Rankings

The 2020-2021 VYPE San Antonio high school boys basketball season preview is here with area UIL 6A and 5A rankings. Check them out below and stay tuned for more area coverage.

VYPE San Antonio UIL 6A Boys Basketball Preseason Rankings:

#1 Converse Judson

#2 San Antonio Brandeis

#3 San Antonio Wagner

#4 San Antonio Warren

#5 San Antonio Johnson

#6 Helotes O'Connor

#7 San Antonio Brennan

#8 San Antonio Reagan

#9 San Antonio Clark

#10 San Antonio Roosevelt

VYPE San Antonio UIL 5A Boys Basketball Preseason Rankings:

#1 San Antonio Harlan

#2 Kerville Tivy

#3 San Antonio Southside

#4 San Antonio Brackenridge

#5 San Antonio Harlandale

#6 Alamo Heights

#7 Boerne Champion

#8 San Antonio Sam Houston

#9 Floresville

#10 San Antonio McCollum

Notable 1A-4A teams to watch this upcoming season: Boerne, Cole, Randolph, Pleasanton, and La Vernia



