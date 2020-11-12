Basketball's Back: VYPE Austin Preseason UIL 5A & 6A Rankings

The 2020 VYPE Austin high school girls basketball season preview continues with the area's preseason UIL 5A and UIL 6A rankings. Check them out below and stay tuned for more area preseason coverage in the coming days.

Big thanks to all the Central Texas programs and players who participated in VYPE Austin's third annual preseason boys and girls basketball photoshoot, the coaches who submitted information about their teams, Hill Country Indoor for allowing VYPE Media to host another event at your facility, and Whataburger and Ballogy for your partnerships.

UIL 6A Girls Basketball Preseason Rankings

No. 1 Cedar Park Vista Ridge



No. 2 Westlake

No. 3 Harker Heights

No. 4 Austin Vandegrift

No. 5 Lake Travis

No. 6 Killeen Ellison

No. 7 Temple

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

No. 8 Austin High

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

No. 9 Austin Bowie

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

No. 10 San Marcos

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

UIL 5A Girls Basketball Preseason Rankings



No. 1 Cedar Park

Photo from Cedar Park Coach Donny Ott.

No. 2 Pflugerville Hendrickson



Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

No. 3 Georgetown

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

No. 4 Dripping Springs

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

No. 5 Pflugerville Connally

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

No. 6 Pflugerville



No. 7 Georgetown East View



No. 8 Liberty Hill

No. 9 Austin Crockett Early College

No. 10 Lockhart

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

