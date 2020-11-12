Basketball's Back: VYPE Austin Preseason UIL 5A & 6A Rankings

The 2020 VYPE Austin high school girls basketball season preview continues with the area's preseason UIL 5A and UIL 6A rankings. Check them out below and stay tuned for more area preseason coverage in the coming days.
Big thanks to all the Central Texas programs and players who participated in VYPE Austin's third annual preseason boys and girls basketball photoshoot, the coaches who submitted information about their teams, Hill Country Indoor for allowing VYPE Media to host another event at your facility, and Whataburger and Ballogy for your partnerships.
UIL 6A Girls Basketball Preseason Rankings
No. 1 Cedar Park Vista Ridge
No. 2 Westlake
No. 3 Harker Heights
No. 4 Austin Vandegrift
No. 5 Lake Travis
No. 6 Killeen Ellison
No. 7 Temple
Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.
No. 8 Austin High
Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.
No. 9 Austin Bowie
Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.
No. 10 San Marcos
Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.
UIL 5A Girls Basketball Preseason Rankings
No. 1 Cedar Park
Photo from Cedar Park Coach Donny Ott.
No. 2 Pflugerville Hendrickson
Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.
No. 3 Georgetown
Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.
No. 4 Dripping Springs
Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.
No. 5 Pflugerville Connally
Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.
No. 6 Pflugerville
No. 7 Georgetown East View
No. 8 Liberty Hill
No. 9 Austin Crockett Early College
No. 10 Lockhart
Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.
