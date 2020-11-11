VYPE Campus: San Antonio Christian School Winter Sports Preview

In August, VYPE Media kicked off a special year of San Antonio Christian School VYPE Campus coverage. The fall sports are wrapping up and the school is getting going with Winter Sports in TAPPS 6A & Division I athletics. VYPE hosted a winter sports media day for SACS teams, athletes and coaches. Today, we preview the school's 2020 winter sports teams, including their Basketball, Soccer, and Swimming teams. Stay tuned for more unique coverage of the school in the months to come. If this interests your school or school district, send us a message at info@vypemedia.com.

Girls Basketball

San Antonio Christian School has continually made deep runs in the playoffs in the girls basketball program. Having had multiple Final Four appearances in recent years, the team is young, but looking to compete again this year. Coaches Brian Hannas and Meredith Kennedy have worked with this team for many years, and are looking forward to the young, aggressive, quick offense they plan to run. With only two seniors on the team, Sicily Carr, and Adriana Ellard, the Lions look to Jailyn Potts, Marcie Eyman, and a few new freshmen including Ella Nietz to lead the team this season.

Boys Basketball

Lion Basketball has consistently been a threat in its respective TAPPS Classification, and the move to 6A doesn't scare the Lions. Having played local opponents Antonian and Central Catholic many times in the recent years, SACS knows the hard work and dedication it is going to take to earn another District Championship title this year. Led by Head Coach - John Valenzuela, San Antonio's second most winningest coach, the Lions are under great leadership. Coach Val will be looking to his leaders for a great season and having only lost one senior from last year's roster, the Lions will standout with Eli Pritz, Noah Cyrus, James Galloway, Will McGilvray and Dean Umstead.

Girls Soccer

For San Antonio Christian School Lady Lions Soccer team, it has been a six year streak of making an appearance in the State Final-Four round of Playoffs. Four of which, the Lions either won a championship or advanced to the finals. The Lady Lions team is sure to make its mark in Division I this year. Quick speed, skilled players, and system that seems to run almost flawlessly, the Lions offense and defense are a consistent force to be reckoned with. Another State appearance is the goal, and the the seniors hope to lead the girls in making that possible. You will find Sydney Potts in goal, with Mattie Carter, Brooke Spencer, Jennie Stephenson and Audrey Burchett helping lead the team on the field.

Boys Soccer



The 2019-2020 season for the Lions Soccer team was a great one, and with many athletes returning the team looks to have another competitive season. The boys soccer team is full of competitive, well-rounded athletes and soccer players looking to make a run in the Division I playoffs. Led by Head Coach, Robin Rapp, the teams weapons will be with Jake Carter, Gabe Hernandez and Collin Elliott on the field with Calvin Lewis in the goal.

Swimming



The Lions Swimming Program has taken off with a bang over the last five years. When Head Coach, Mark Saroni, jumped on board there were only about 10 swimmers, but the Lions have banned together, trained hard, had fun and earned some trophies along the way. Both the boys and girls teams won the TAPPS 5A State title in 2018, and the girls were able to secure the title for another year, winning it again in 2019. Having several returners on both teams, the team looks ready to compete at the Division I level. Southern United Methodist commit, Morgan Schield leads the team, having earned a State Champion title in all of her races last year. Other girl's team standouts to watch in the water this year for the Lions are Grace Malin and Abi Leal. The boys team has some State Qualifiers returning, as well as some new swimmers to the program expected to help lead the team. Jake Beaver, Nic Turnipseed and Matt McCrory will bring their experience to the new guys as the Lions hope to have a strong presence at State again.

