National Signing Day: 11 Memorial High School standouts sign dotted line

HOUSTON - National Signing Day is always special.



Even during a pandemic, that wouldn't put a damper this day. With tables spread across the Memorial baseball field and chairs in front for their parents, 11 Memorial High School student-athletes put pen to paper.

"I've been dreaming about this since I began playing soccer," Kansas State-signee Juliann Kidd said. "It's fulfilling my dream and it's really exciting to take it to the next level. I'm excited to work hard in college and be a leader."

Kidd was the lone soccer player to sign on the day from Memorial.



The newly-minted District 17-6A Champion Memorial volleyball team saw three of its athletes - Kingsley Wallace (Army), Taylor Odum (New York University) and Lyla Traylor (Cal State Fullerton) - signed on Wednesday morning.

"It's a great honor to have the opportunity and the ability to go into the Armed Forces," Wallace said.

The Memorial softball team was the next to have multiple signees as Brianna Ellis signed to Auburn and Mia Garza signed with Drexel University.



"Signing to Auburn is a huge deal to me and my family," Ellis said. "I love the SEC, I love the south, I'm glad to be a part of such a great softball program and great school. I'm really excited."

Other signees included Jack Dragna (University of New Mexico Baseball), Drew Morris (SMU Tennis), Jackie Nguyen (Houston Baptist Golf), Kathryn Weilbacher (Bowling Green Gymnastics) and Jeffrey Zatorski (University of Texas Golf).

