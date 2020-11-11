Frassati Catholic Magazine: Sister Sister

THE FINCHER SISTERS HAVE GROWN UP AROUND THE SPORT OF GOLF, LIVING ON CHAMPIONS GOLF CLUB IN NORTH HOUSTON.

"It was great living on a course," Anna Claire said. "If we got bored, we could go out back and play four holes really quick. We've been surrounded by the golf community since we were really young. Our dad is like a two-handicap, so he really got us into the game. Individual sports just appealed to us more." Ellie started learning the game at an early age as well, carrying on the family tradition. "Our whole family plays golf," Ellie said. "We go out together in the evening. It's given us a lot of great family-time over the years."

Since being at Frassati Catholic, the Finchers have carried the banner for the golf program. In 2017, Anna Claire won her first TAPPS state title…as a freshman. "It has to be my most memorable moment," she said. "I went five-under on the last four holes and won state. I was that quiet kid, right? It was really exciting and I didn't expect that."

She would win a state crown again as a sophomore and finished second as a junior. Her senior year was cut short due to COVID-19, but she left a lasting legacy on the program. Making her own legacy is Ellie, who enters her junior season. She placed fifth overall at state as a freshman in 2019. "My greatest memory so far was winning the Regional Tournament my freshman year by one stroke," Ellie said. "We had moved up to Class 5A and weren't expected to do much that year. With Anna Claire moving on, it's going to be a lot harder. I've never had to take the role of the leader, but I look forward to the opportunity."

While the two are close, they are also somewhat competitive. "It's hard because I'm younger and I didn't really want to beat her," Ellie laughed. "We did push each other to become better." Anne Claire added straight-faced: "I would never live that down if I came back to school and she had beaten me."

The sport has taken the two internationally, playing in Ireland and their favorite player is Tiger Woods. "We like the men's game more," Anna Claire said. The pair also tag along with their father on his other favorite activities. "We grew up shooting guns and archery," Anna Claire said. "Anything outdoors, especially fishing." Anna Claire is off to Texas A&M where she will study engineering to work in the "oil fields of Texas one day". What about Ellie? "I'll probably go to Texas A&M," she said. "It's close to home and she will be there."

Birds of a feather, flock together.